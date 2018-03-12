February 15, 1969: Amitabh Bachchan recalls the day he signed his first film, Saat Hindustani

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan never fails to keep his fans excited through social media. He keeps sharing his old memories in the form of pictures and the netizens simply love it. This time Big-B has got a revelation that is sure to make you feel nostalgic. To all the Amitabh Bachchan fans out there, February 15 is a special date. In the year 1969, 49 years ago, the angry young man of Bollywood signed his first film on this very same date. The film was Saat Hindustani. Big B took to Twitter and shared pictures and posters of the film.

T 2615 - 49 years ago I came to the city of dreams and signed my first film .. "Saat Hindustani' on Feb 15, 1969 .. pic.twitter.com/lNABGJIIXQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2018

The film Saat Hindustani was one of the biggest projects of the time. Directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas popularly known as KA Abbas, the film portrays the heroic story of seven Indians who attempt to liberate Goa from the Portuguese colonial rule. The cast included Madhu, Utpal Dutt, Shehnaz, A. K. Hangal, Anwar Ali (brother of Indian comedian Mehmood) and Amitabh Bachchan who made his debut with this film.

Well, it may be hard to think but even Big B had to struggle his way to the top since he started his career as an actor. Son of a prominent and celebrated Hindi poet Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Amitabh grew up between top Hindi poets of the century namely Jaishankar Prasad, Suryakant Tripathi ‘Nirala’, Mahadevi Varma and Ramdhari Singh Dinkar among others. But still, Big B had to face a lot of rejection. Interestingly, for Reshma Aur Shera, a 1971 film Bachchan had a letter of introduction from the then prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Now, arguably the biggest Bollywood star in the country, Bachchan often takes out time to share memories and instances from the past which also accounts the golden period of cinema which he has been a part of. Just yesterday, February 14 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, he shared a picture of Jaya and him together.