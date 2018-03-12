Feeling uneasy: Big B tweets minutes before Sridevis demise. Did he have a premonition about her death?

Legendary actress Sridevi passed away late Saturday night after suffering from a cardiac arrest in Dubai. As the nation was jolted by the news of her demise, people reacted with disbelief and expressed shock on social media. But one tweet which caught everyone's attention was that of megastar and Sridevi's co-star in many films, Amitabh Bachchan.

Minutes before news of Sridevi's demise broke out, Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted saying he was feeling uneasy. Did Big B have a premonition about this shocking news?

T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018

Twitterati reacted to senior Bachchan's tweet.

Just now bachan sir twitted that he's feeling some negative vibes and just 20 min later SRI DEVI passed away #RIPSridevi — Mohd Suhail (@SoHail2502) February 24, 2018

Extreme premonition!! Some things are still beyond all scientific explanations. RIP SriDevi Ji. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 24, 2018

well the day before Amitabh was badly injured while shooting the film Coolie, actress Smita Patil has premonition about it. She phone called Amitabh before the accident and asked if he was ok because she was feeling weird. — 🇧🇩 Anik K.Gupta™🕉 (@BoyOfBengal) February 24, 2018

Sir, aapki ghabrahat wajib thi, Ek chamakte sitare k doobjane ki Aahat si thi #Sridevi RIP — Pankaj Nagarkoti (@PankNagarkoti) February 24, 2018

The actress was 54 when she breathed her last. She was in Dubai for relative Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Antara Marwah❤️❤️😘😘 A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 20, 2018 at 11:05am PST

Incidentally, during the 80's when Sridevi was ruling the box-office, she was often referred by some as the 'female Amitabh Bachchan'. The actress had the charisma to draw people to the film theatres at a time when people took to the big screen only to watch their favourite heroes.

The Hawa Hawai actress had worked with almost all the top actors in Bollywood and delivered many hits like Sadma, Chandni, Mr India, Tohfa, Chaalbaaz and many many more. The superstar worked in more than 250 films in various languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada, since her debut in 1969.

Sridevi was last seen in Mom, where the essayed the role of a mother, who took revenge from people who caused any harm to her daughter.

The Hindi film industry has truly lost a precious gem.