Feeling uneasy: Big B tweets minutes before Sridevis demise. Did he have a premonition about her death?

First published: February 25, 2018 11:35 AM IST | Updated: February 25, 2018 11:56 AM IST | Author: Farheen Siddiqui

Legendary actress Sridevi passed away late Saturday night after suffering from a cardiac arrest in Dubai. As the nation was jolted by the news of her demise, people reacted with disbelief and expressed shock on social media. But one tweet which caught everyone's attention was that of megastar and Sridevi's co-star in many films, Amitabh Bachchan.

 

Minutes before news of Sridevi's demise broke out, Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted saying he was feeling uneasy. Did Big B have a premonition about this shocking news?

Twitterati reacted to senior Bachchan's tweet.

The actress was 54 when she breathed her last. She was in Dubai for relative Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Antara Marwah❤️❤️😘😘

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

 

Incidentally, during the 80's when Sridevi was ruling the box-office,  she was often referred by some as the 'female Amitabh Bachchan'. The actress had the charisma to draw people to the film theatres at a time when people took to the big screen only to watch their favourite heroes.

The Hawa Hawai actress had worked with almost all the top actors in Bollywood and delivered many hits like Sadma, Chandni, Mr India, Tohfa, Chaalbaaz and many many more. The superstar worked in more than 250 films in various languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada, since her debut in 1969.

Sridevi was last seen in Mom, where the essayed the role of a mother, who took revenge from people who caused any harm to her daughter.

The Hindi film industry has truly lost a precious gem.

 

 

