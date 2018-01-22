Femina magazine’s goofup: Tags Irfan Pathan instead of Irrfan Khan

Goofups happen and it can happen with anyone. Be it a common person on social media or a media organization like Femina. But interestingly, this one turned out not only to be hilarious but also grabbed the attention of Twitterati. Irrfan Khan had won the prestigious black lady for the Best Actor role at Filmfare 2018. On that note, Media giants Femina magazine congratulated the actor but tagged former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan by mistake.

Thank u n sorry I couldn’t make it but u can send the award to me at my home ;);) — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 21, 2018

Although Pathan has been a subject of memes and trolls quite a few times, it seems the tide has turned to his favour this time. Replying to the magazine, Pathan wrote back in a cheeky way how he is thankful but at the same time sorry for not being able to attend the event. Naturally, it did not take time to trend on the internet.

The 33-year-old all-rounder was last seen in the Indian jersey back in 2012 and has not made it back to the team ever since. His performance in the Indian Premier League is also not extraordinary and according to reports the pacer has often struggled with injuries. He was also axed out of his home team Baroda during the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy and is now waiting for a No objection Certificate from the Board.

But all this aside, here’s a big congratulations to both the Ir(r)fans’. One for winning the much deserved Best actor Award and the other for getting recognition for not being part of the film in anyway. ​