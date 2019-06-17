Antara Kashyap June 17 2019, 3.56 pm June 17 2019, 3.56 pm

The Femina Miss India event is a grandiose affair. Every year the best people in the entertainment industry come together to pick out the year's Miss India, who can then go on to compete at Miss World, Miss Universe and other international events. This year's Miss India is Suman Rao from Rajasthan. She was crowned by Femina Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas. This selection process was done by a star-studded panel of judges and director-choreographer Remo D'souza shared a glimpse of this panel with the world.

Remo D'souza took to Instagram on Monday to post a picture of the panel of judges. Apart from Remo D'souza, the panel consists of Indian footballer Sunil Chettri, Miss World 2018 Vanessa Poncedel, actors Huma Qureshi, Chittrangada Singh and Aayush Sharma, designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock and sprinter Dutee Chand. The cast super glamorous in their on-point outfits.

Check out the post by Remo D'souza:

View this post on Instagram On the judge panel for #fbbfeminamissindia2019 with these amazing people:)) A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza) on Jun 17, 2019 at 12:44am PDT

Miss India 2019 was hosted by Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Miss World 2018 Manushi Chillar and Maniesh Paul. Former Miss India winners Neha Dhupia and Dia Mirza also graced the stage. The night was eventful with performances by Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi, and Mouni Roy. The first runner up was Sanjana Vij from Telangana. Bihar's Shreya Shankar was crowned Miss India United Continents 2019 and Chattisgarh's Shivani Jhadav was sashed Miss Grand India 2019.