FIFA fever grips Shahid Kapoor as he speaks in Russian accent!

The FIFA fever has gripped the nation. Loyal fans, who cannot go to the stadium to watch the match are glued to their television sets every night. And amongst the admirers of the sport also happen to be our Bollywood celebrities. Last night, actor Shahid Kapoor got in the mood for some fun as he started speaking in a Russian accent while watching a match between Russia and Spain.

The video is just too cute for words. Have a look at it here:

On the personal front, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are all set to welcome their second baby this year. They are already parents to an angel named Misha who will be turning two in August this year.

Professionally, Shahid is currently tied up with the shoot of his forthcoming flick Batti Gul Meter Chalu that will release in August or September this year. In the movie, he will be seen in the role of a lawyer. The movie helmed by Shree Narayan Singh also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in it.

Apart from this movie, the actor is soon to start shooting for the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. He will be seen opposite Tara Sutaria in the movie.