FIFA World Cup 2018: Amitabh Bachchan’s congratulatory wish to the France team backfires

France beat Crotia 4-2 to win the FIFA World Cup for the second time. The craze of FIFA World Cup 2018 was at peak and people could not contain their excitement when France won the final match. It was after 20 years that France won the cup and of course they were the happiest of all. Wishes in forms of tweets started pouring in from all over the globe and one such tweet was from Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who wished the team in a unique way. Unfortunately, it didn’t go down well with the netizens and he was trolled badly for the same.

Amitabh had tweeted, “T 2868 - Thats it then ... AFRICA won the World Cup 2018 !!!”. He elaborated the fact that a number of players in the victorious French squad were of African origin in a very obvious manner for which he got trolled.

T 2868 - Thats it then ... AFRICA won the World Cup 2018 !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 15, 2018

16 out of 23 players in the France team are immigrants, with their families originating from other nations such as Cameroon, Morocco, Angola, etc. Post his tweet, netizens went on a rampage and trolled the 75-year old actor.

Such a cheap comment Ji...Didn’t expect this from u.... gotta give credit to a country that can unite so many immigrants... — Venkateshwaran (@venki3187) July 15, 2018

Didn’t expect this Tweet from Big B. If a nation could integrate their immigrants to the mainstream of society so successfully, it’s a huge credit to them. — Sougata Banerji (@BanerjiSougata) July 15, 2018

Wrong sir. :) France and it’s diverse team did. — Aditya Sengupta (@isbushka) July 15, 2018

Well, looks like netizens want Amitabh Bachchan to believe in ‘unity in diversity’ funda rather than pointing out the obvious.

This is not the first time that the French Football team has come under the radar for the nationality of its team members. A similar incident happened back in 1998 when the team had won their first World Cup. Back then, the top players like Zinedine Zidane and Lillian Thuram were immigrants and had become victims to a number of racist comments. However, after their win, the team was hailed as the 'Rainbow Team', with the slogan 'black, blanc, beur', which translates to 'Black, white, Arab'.

