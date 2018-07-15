home/ entertainment/ bollywood
FIFA World Cup 2018: Here’s who our celebs are rooting for

First published: July 15, 2018 06:43 PM IST | Updated: July 15, 2018 06:50 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

The day we all were waiting for has finally arrived. The final match of the FIFA World Cup 2018 is upon us. France and Croatia will battle it out at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. France are making their third World Cup final appearance, after winning the trophy on home soil in 1998 and losing to Italy in 2006. Croatia have never reached a tournament final of any kind. Needless to say, football fans from all over the world have chosen their favourite team before the epic final. Our Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Kirron Kher have picked their favourite teams as well. while Ranveer is all for Croatia winning the cup, Kirron Kher will be just watching the match and hopes someday India will be there too. Abhishek, on the other hand, has also not picked any side and in fact, he ran a poll on his Twitter page asking his followers who are they supporting.

Here's looking at which team are our celebs rooting for:

 

If you will remember, France beat Croatia 2-1 in the 1998 World Cup semi-final. In total the two teams have faced each other five times, with France still unbeaten by Croatia. The French have won three matches while two ended in a draw, including their Euro 2004 encounter (2-2).

Will France win their second World Cup, or Croatia their first? We can't wait to find out!

