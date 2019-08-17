Antara Kashyap August 17 2019, 4.08 pm August 17 2019, 4.08 pm

Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming production Chhichhore is making quite a buzz ever since its first look poster came out in March. The film features a talented cast consisting of Sushant Singh Rajput Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Naveen Polishetty amongst others. The film will have the cast carry out double roles, a batch of college students, and middle-aged people. The film is definitely going to be about friendship and the everlasting memories college life gives people. The new song from the film Fikar Not is out, which shows the young cast shaking a leg with their middle-aged selves. Needless to say, Fikar Not is a total friendship anthem telling people to not worry as life is short.

The video for Fikar Not starts with the college friends coming to an amphitheater with an invite which says Loser's Reunion. 'Losers' is the name of their squad, as mentioned in the trailer. At first, they seem confused, but they soon become shocked as they see their 50-year-old selves dancing for them. The college students then join their older selves and form a bond dancing with each other. It is very exciting, and some parts of the video, totally stand out. We see a part at the beginning where the 50-year-old Sushant telling his younger friends to not worry as it means death before dying. Here we see the old Sushant with a sweat patch on his shirt, making his character very authentic. Another part that looks ver cool is when both the Shraddhas are dancing, and they are joined by the young and old Sushant, the couples pair with their opposite selves and dance. This means the younger Shraddha dances with the older Sushant and vice versa. We also see the camera panning through an alley where the older and younger characters do some unique steps together. The Fikar Not video is absolutely amazing, and we love how the makers add the quirky coming of age factor to it! Even the college enemy played by Prateik Babbar makes an appearance, we absolutely love it!