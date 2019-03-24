image
Sunday, March 24th 2019
English
Filmfare Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt confesses love for boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood

Filmfare Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt confesses love for boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt had the sweetest message for boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

back
Alia BhattAlia Bhatt and Ranbir KapoorBollywoodcouple goalsEntertainmentFilmfare AwardsFilmfare Awards 2019raaziRanbir Kapoor
nextFilmfare Awards 2019: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were inseparable at the gala night

within