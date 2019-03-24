Filmfare Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt confesses love for boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the newest and hottest couples in Bollywood. The duo has served us with some ultimate couple goals and all their recent appearances have served as ample evidence. It’s quite certain that these two have been inseparable - to an extent that their love story is no more a secret. The fact that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt never publicly acknowledged their relationship was a thing of past. Why are we saying so? Well, the lady herself has confessed love for boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the sweetest way possible!

It all happened at the 64th edition of Filmfare Awards. While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived separately, the two were totally glued to each other at the event. Alia Bhatt bagged the Best Actor Popular (Female) for Raazi, the actor went up to the stage to receive her award. In her speech, the actor said, “Meghna, for me, 'Raazi' is you, your blood and sweat. You are my main chick. Vicky, without you, the film wouldn’t be complete. Thank you, my mentor, Karan for being my mentor, father and my fashion police.”

However, that wasn’t the highlight of the moment. Her speech’s climax was. Looking at the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt said, “Tonight is all about love; there, my special one, I love you (Ranbir Kapoor)."

Aww! We are melting! The two, in fact, were so into each other that we are expecting some of the most adorable RanLia moments on our television screens soon! Now, that the couple has finally acknowledged their relationship, is the next big fat Bollywood wedding on the cards? We hope so!