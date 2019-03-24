Filmfare Awards 2019: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif serve some buddy vibes!

Bollywood always has this tendency to link up stars who are working with one another. And out of the many targeted, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the newest and hottest couples in Bollywood. Well, it all started with a rumour, but sooner and later this piece of gossip turned out to be true. Not just once, but Ranbir and Alia have served us some ultimate couple goals and all their recent appearances are enough proof. The two, literally, are inseparable and their love story is no more a secret. The fact that two lovebirds never publicly acknowledged their relationship was a thing of past. As we reported on Saturday, the lady herself has confessed love for boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the sweetest way possible.

Alia Bhatt who took the black lady home as the Best Actor Popular (Female) for her impactful role in Raazi had said, “Tonight is all about love; there, my special one, I love you (Ranbir Kapoor)." That being said, Filmfare 2019 also had few super highlights which we bet you were not aware of. First things first, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were under the same roof and were seen quite in a chilled out mood while greeting and sharing a conversation with each other. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif share a love history. So yep, they are ex-flames now.

We all know that Katrina Kaif's BFF Alia Bhatt is currently dating Ranbir Kapoor. And if you're with that notion that it was all awkward for Alia and Kat to share an eye contact amid Ranbir... NAH, it was not. Both the ladies were quite comfy and easy going with one another. What camaraderie!

The surprising part was that even Deepika Padukone faced Katrina at the Filmfare Awards night. FYI, it was reported that Deepika had broken up with her ex Ranbir Kapoor due to his double dating stunt with Katrina Kaif. All we end it by saying is that Ranbir Kapoor's current girl, Alia Bhatt is quite a kick-ass babe as she is literally close buddies with Ranbir Kapoor's two exes, Deepika and Alia. What a star, Alia!

Seems like the 64th edition of Filmfare Awards was quite a night to remember!