Filmfare Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor to groove on Deepika Padukone's iconic song Ghoomar from Padmaavat

Late actor Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her entry in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Dhadak in 2018. Though the film couldn’t manage to rake in a lot of moolah at the box office, it did turn Janhvi into an overnight star. Much to the misfortune of the star-kid, her mother could only see a few bits of her first film as she passed away before the release. Sridevi was closest to her kids and never missed out on an opportunity to express her love to them.

Adding one more feather to her hat, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor will be performing, for the first time ever, at this year's Filmfare 2019. The grand awards night is going to take place on Saturday and will see the who's who of Bollywood. But, going by few fan pages and the official handle of Filmfare, all we can say is that Janhvi will be seen grooving on the stage to the iconic Ghoomar. The song was a chartbuster. Have a look at the viral video below:

Not just this, there's another video of the Dhadak actress which has been trending for quite some time where we see her in an excited mode ahead of Filmfare 2019. She is seen saying in the video, “I am so excited. I was praying so much. Everyone was asking me if I am nervous about the awards show in terms of who's going to win because I am nominated. But the only thing that has been on my mind is that I'm performing. I don't care about thing else. I'm super excited. There are so many songs, so many of my favourite songs. Every song is a different mood. There are shiny costumes and lots of fun and hectic moves. I hope you guys enjoy what we are about to do.”

With this, we also got to know that Janhvi is not just performing on one song, but many. Isn't that cool?