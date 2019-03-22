image
Saturday, March 23rd 2019
Filmfare Awards 2019 nominations: Padmaavat leads, followed by Raazi

Filmfare awards 2019 predictions: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, here’s who could win

While Ranveer Singh was flawless as Khilji, here's why we think Ranbir Kapoor deserves to walk home with the Best Actor trophy for Sanju at Filmfare awards 2019

