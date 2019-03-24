Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were inseparable at the gala night

One of the Bollywood’s hottest couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been playing peek-a-boo with the media and hitting the headlines frequently. What started as a link-up rumour on the sets of their film, has now reached to all things romantic and lovely. The lovebirds who will be teaming up for Karan Johar’s Brahmastra, have been making many heads turn and the same was seen at Filmfare Awards 2019 that took place on Saturday night. Making separate entries, the couple (yes we can call them that now) was seen twinning in black on the red carpet.

Not just that, as per many viral pictures online we also saw how the two lovebirds were seated next to each other at the awards night. Looking appealing in black (maybe they wanted to show the world how in-sync they are), Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looked cute together sitting really close and giving the paps a reason to click, click and click. Another interesting twist to the tale is that even Deepika Padukone, who happens to be Ranbir's ex was seated just next to Alia Bhatt. Yes, you are reading that right, Ranbir-Alia and Deepika were seated in the same row. With this, it also means that the past has passed among these stars and the trio has moved forward in life.

If you remember, during the recently concluded Zine Cine Awards 2019, Alia, dressed up in a long floral dress, looked like a princess and Ranbir was at his dapper best and flashed loads of love. While the two arrived separately, they made sure to have a memorable exit. We spotted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt walking together hand-in-hand as they exited the venue together. Aww!!

At the 64Filmfare Awards 2019, while Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor Popular (Male) for his brilliant performance in Sanju, Alia Bhatt takes away the trophy for the Best Actress (Popular) for her super performance in Raazi!Congratulations to all the winners.