Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor share their favourite performances from 2018!

The year 2018 was an adventurous one when it came to Bollywood. Among all the films released, we saw a lot of small-budget films ruling the headlines, box office as well as the audiences’ hearts. For instance, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho and Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad took the cake. These films were loved by all. Now, we stumbled upon Ranbir Kapoor’s favourite films and actors and a majority of his list is no different! At the red carpet of the 64th Filmfare Awards, Ranbir Kapoor was quizzed about his favourites from the year 2018.

The Sanju actor replied saying, “It’s been a great year and I loved so many people’s work. For the best film, I loved Stree, I love Andhadhun and I loved Padmaavat. Well, I loved all of it! Alia Bhatt was amazing so was Deepika Padukone, and Neena Gupta. In the male performances, Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat), Rajkummar Rao (Stree), Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun)… everyone was amazing.” Looks like the Kapoor lad hasn’t missed any film last year!

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, loved Andhadhun. She stated, “Andhadhun was an incredible film and also Raazi. I guess 2018 was an incredible year and there’s a lot to choose from. Also, it’s nice that is films are just getting better and better. It’s an exciting time to be part a part of cinema.”

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor, too, shared her top picks from 2018. The actor said, “I loved Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, Akshay Kumar in PadMan and I liked Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju.”