Filmfare Awards 2019 winners list: Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter take home the best debut trophies

The highly celebrated season of Bollywood awards is here for our much-required dose of entertainment. The latest award night that took place on Saturday night was the 64th edition of Filmfare Awards. Well, the night turned to be as exciting as one expects a star-studded Bollywood award ceremony. We had all sorts of oomph, glamour and showbiz at the red carpet, several Bollywood biggies under one roof, an overflow of bromance, romance and what not! The ceremony was hosted by the superstar: Shah Rukh Khan.

In attendance were the who’s who of Bollywood like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others. Talking about the most anticipated part of any award show, the winners’ list is as thrilling as a Bollywood flick and, undoubtedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat turned out to rule this one. Followed by Andhadhun, Tumbbad and Raazi. Let’s have a look at the winners of list Filmfare Awards 2019.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor was high on courage, grandeur, history and, of course, performances. Padmaavat has managed to sweep the maximum number of awards this year, though, are we surprised? At Filmfare 2019, Padmaavat has bagged the Best Choreography, Best Playback Singer (Female) and the Best Music Album so far.

Andhadhun directed by Sriram Raghavan had Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu in the lead roles. It revolved around the life of a piano player pretending to be visually impaired and later gets into a number of problems as he witnesses a murder. The film opened to great reviews and was a box – office hit. At Filmfare 2019, Andhadhun has won the Best Background score, Best Editing and Best Film Critic.

Woohoo! Pataudi princess Sara Ali Khan has won the Best Debut Award (Female) for Kedarnath. Well-deserved! Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, has received the best Debut Award Male for Dhadak and Beyond The Clouds.

Tumbbad was a horror film starring Sohum Shah, it was about a man and his son who encounter a demon as they search for a hidden treasure. Considered as one of the finest horror films of 2018, Tumbbad has swept Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Sound Design.

The director of Stree, Amar Kaushik won the Best Debut Director Award.

Anand L Rai’s Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma has bagged the Best VFX Award.

Meghna Gulzar's Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal has won the Best Playback Singer Male, Best Lyrics, Best Actress (Popular), Best Film (Popular), Best Director (Popular). Huge!

Stars of 2018, Vicky Kaushal and Gajraj Rao share the Best Actor in the Supporting Role for Raazi and Badhaai Ho. While Surekha Sikri bagged the Best Actress in the Supporting Role for her amazing performance in Badhaai Ho.

Ranbir Kapoor wins the Best Actor Popular (Male) for his brilliant performance in Sanju.

Meanwhilecongratulations to all the winners.