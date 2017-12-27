Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is blown away with Sushant Singh Rajputs dancing skills

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ is surely one of the much-anticipated projects to hit the screens next year. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan is making her much-awaited debut with Kedarnath which would also see Sushant Singh Rajput as lead. As the film’s shooting is currently in process, the team has apparently wrapped up the second schedule.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Kapoor shared a snap from the sets of Kedarnath to announce the wrap up of its second schedule. He wrote,

As many would be aware, ‘Kedarnath’ is the second collaboration of Sushant with the filmmaker after teaming up for ‘Kai Po Che!’ which was the actor’s debut film as well. The director took to his Twitter handle to share a picture with Sushant from the sets of ‘Kedarnath’ praising him for his dancing skills. Kapoor said, “This is our 2nd film together and strangely I’d never seen u dance... i was so blown away by what u showed us over the past couple days. Those moves merely reflected another dimension to what a talented and blessed individual u are. We part now for a few days and i look forward to have u back to finish this beautiful journey we’ve started. Shambhoo.” Sushant is one of the few performers in Bollywood whose performance leaves a strong impression on the minds of everyone and has clearly impressed director Abhishek Kapoor.

Kedarnath that comes with a tagline “Love is a Pilgrimage” is scheduled to hit the screens in December, 2018.