Filmmaker Mrinal Sen’s passes away, PM Narendra Modi, Big B and others extend condolences

On Sunday, we received sad news that filmmaker Mrinal Sen passed away. He was known for his contribution to Bengali cinema, but had also directed many Hindi films like Ek Din Achanak, Genesis, Khandhar and Ek Adhuri Kahani. Most of his Hindi movies starred Shabana Azmi in the lead role. He died on Sunday morning due to age-related illnesses. He was the contemporary of filmmakers like Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak. Sen was a notable name in the regional parallel cinema.
He was honoured with Padma Bhushan by Government of India in the year 1981 and not just that, he won as many as 18 National Awards. Yes, you read it right 18 National Awards. So, today, when he took his last breath, not just the Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, mourned his death but many politicians like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee, etc. expressed their grief as well. They took to Twitter to extend their condolences to Sen's family.
While Sen directed many films, there were also movies and documentaries made on him like Ten Days in Calcutta — A Portrait of Mrinal Sen, With Mrinal Sen, Portrait of a Filmmaker, A man behind the curtain and A Documentary Proposal. We at in.com also pray that his soul rests in peace.