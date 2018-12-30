Filmmaker Mrinal Sen’s passes away, PM Narendra Modi, Big B and others extend condolences

On Sunday, we received sad news that filmmaker Mrinal Sen passed away. He was known for his contribution to Bengali cinema, but had also directed many Hindi films like Ek Din Achanak, Genesis, Khandhar and Ek Adhuri Kahani. Most of his Hindi movies starred Shabana Azmi in the lead role. He died on Sunday morning due to age-related illnesses. He was the contemporary of filmmakers like Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak. Sen was a notable name in the regional parallel cinema.

He was honoured with Padma Bhushan by Government of India in the year 1981 and not just that, he won as many as 18 National Awards. Yes, you read it right 18 National Awards. So, today, when he took his last breath, not just the Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, mourned his death but many politicians like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee, etc. expressed their grief as well. They took to Twitter to extend their condolences to Sen's family.

Extremely saddened to learn that #Mrinal Sen da passed away this morning. A giant of a filmaker and a very special person. I have cherished working with him in Khandar Genesis and Ek Din Achanak. RIP and deep condolences to Kunal Nisha and his Dr friend seen in the photo pic.twitter.com/hT49fk3S50 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 30, 2018

Our country is grateful to Shri Mrinal Sen for giving us some of the most memorable films. The dexterity and sensitivity with which he made films is noteworthy. His rich work is admired across generations. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2018

Saddened at the passing away of Mrinal Sen. A great loss to the film industry. My condolences to his family — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 30, 2018

Sad to learn of the passing of acclaimed film-maker Mrinal Sen. From Bhuvan Shome to the Calcutta trilogy, his penetrating and sensitive portrayal of social realities made him a fine chronicler of our times. A loss to Bengal, to India and to the world of cinema #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 30, 2018

While Sen directed many films, there were also movies and documentaries made on him like Ten Days in Calcutta — A Portrait of Mrinal Sen, With Mrinal Sen, Portrait of a Filmmaker, A man behind the curtain and A Documentary Proposal. We at in.com also pray that his soul rests in peace.