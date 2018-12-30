image
Sunday, December 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Filmmaker Mrinal Sen’s passes away, PM Narendra Modi, Big B and others extend condolences

Bollywood

Filmmaker Mrinal Sen’s passes away, PM Narendra Modi, Big B and others extend condolences

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   December 30 2018, 9.08 pm
back
Amitabh BachchanBollywooddeathdemiseEntertainmentMrinal SenPasses awaypoliticsPrime minister narendra modiShabana Azmi
nextKoffee With Karan 6: Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor nail it with their energy, but Harsh steals the hamper
ALSO READ

MI Shanavas, President of Kerala Pradesh Congress, passes away at 67

Singer Manjusha Mohandas succumbs to injuries, six days after bike accident

Film and television actress Rita Bhaduri passes away