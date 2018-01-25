Finally Bhansali smiles, credit goes to Rani Padmavati

It's been a while that we have seen a smile on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's face. Padmaavat has finally released today and Deepika has managed to do what seemed like an impossible task. She brought a smile on the otherwise stressed director's face. Deepika shared this pic on Instagram with the “main man”. The country is observing massive violence and mayhem despite the Supreme Court’s order to release the film across the country. The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer is going through an extremely turbulent time. It remains to be seen whether the situation calms down or worsens now after the release.