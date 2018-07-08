Finally, Shah Rukh Khan gets Gauri Khan's nod to post romantic selfie

The King of romance, Shah Rukh Khan is a romantic not just on-screen but off it too. The man who has stolen a million hearts with his unmatched charm and charisma over the past few decades, is still head over heels in love with wife Gauri Khan.

The couple who met in college and got married in 1991 are truly an eternal couple. They’ve not been much into social media PDA and we’ve been craving for at least one picture of them which makes us say ‘Aww, so cute!’

So, here it is guys, SRK has finally posted a selfie moment with Gauri, of course with her permission, because apparently, he states that she was never much into social media PDA and now that she has allowed him, he has taken complete liberty in sharing the cutest selfie of them and with an even cuter caption.

We just have one word for this picture ‘adorable!’ The couple along with their children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are currently holidaying in Europe and we’ve already seen pictures of them enjoying themselves.

Workwise, SRK will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in which he plays the role of a dwarf. It reunites him with his Jab Tak Hain Jaan actresses, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The movie is slated to release on December 21, 2018.