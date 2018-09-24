Finally! Shreyas Talpade shares first pics of his baby girl

Actor Shreyas Talpade guards his personal space well and WE rarely see the man share pictures with his family on social media. However, National DAUGHTER’s Day was a good opportunity and fans got an overdose of cuteness when he shared a couple of pictures with his wife and baby girl Aadya.

The actor thanked Bappa for blessing them with a lovely daughter by posting four pictures of his little princess. Damn adorable, we say! Aadya was born on May 4 this year as the couple embraced parenthood through surrogacy. They earlier revealed to a portal that they had certain issues which coaxed them to consider the option of surrogacy.

Shreyas also revealed that he wanted a daughter. “I was to start shooting from May 15 but luckily for me, the shoot has been pushed to June, so I’ve got a month to focus on my baby. I’ve always wanted a daughter, so I could buy her dolls, teddy bears and plenty of pretty dresses,” revealed the Golmaal actor.

On the work front, his Marathi project Poshter Boyz was a hit. The film was later remade in Hindi with the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby acting in it and Shreyas directing it. Next in line for Shreyas is Bhaiaji Superhit, helmed by Neeraj Pathak. The movie also stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Evelyn Sharma.