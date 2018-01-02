Find out which renowned filmmaker asked Vidya Balan to fix her nose

Vidya Balan is one of Bollywood’s finest actresses and has carved a niche for herself in the industry. While she’s no size-hero star, the actress has some of Indian cinema’s best performances to her credit. While Vidya Balan has seen much success, it has come alongside its share of troubles. While actresses are rejected for various reasons, a renowned filmmakers once asked Vidya Balan to get her nose fixed.

Vidya made her Bollywood debut with Pradeep Sarkar’s Parineeta, based upon Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic on the same name. But what most of us didn’t know is, she was asked to get her nose ‘fixed’ for the role! In a recent conversation with The Indian Express, the actress revealed how filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra (producer of Parineeta) found her nose too big and wanted to send her to LA for the surgery.

“I remember Vinod Chopra telling me, ‘It’s such a long nose, I’ll send to you to LA, get it done.’ And I was so scared to open my mouth and say anything to him because I thought, ‘What if you throw me out of the film if I said no.’ I was really upset,” the actresses recounts.

“I came away and I told Pradeep Sarkar, ‘Dada, you know I will not get my nose fixed. I either come with this nose, then I don’t. I can’t cut my nose to be an actress. He said, ‘No, I don’t think that would be needed.’ I don’t know whether he ever brought it up or how it got resolved. I was too scared of Vinod Chopra, but I came and told Dada what I had to,” she added.

Where other actresses have been scared to take names, this revelation comes as a bold move by Vidya Balan. Unhappy with how they appear, numerous B-town actresses have gone under the knives. For some, it enhanced their beauty while for a few others, it has gone terribly wrong.

At a time when stars go to various lengths to bag a role, be accepted or even match beauty boundaries set by the industry, Vidya Balan’s courage to speak up is truly inspiring.