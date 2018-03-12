FIR against Raveena Tandon for shooting inside Lingaraj Temple in Odisha

The authorities of Sri Lingaraj Temple have lodged an FIR against Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon for allegedly shooting an advertisement in the ‘No Camera Zone’ inside the temple premises, reported PTI. The act surfaced after a video was shared via social media featuring Tandon offering beauty tips inside the 11th century and ASI protected Lord Shiva shrine in Odisha. Someone recorded the video on a mobile phone when she had visited the temple on Sunday, March 4.

Please see the lady in the picture . She is a local and had her mobile phone in her hand . While I did not . pic.twitter.com/w8Ld4awFj6 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) March 6, 2018

“The temple administration has filed a complaint against Raveena Tandon at Lingaraj Police Station for shooting an advertisement film in the no camera zone,” said Rajiv Lochan Parida, the management-in-charge of the temple administration.

The incident has also hurt sentiments of the devotees, he added. Only servitors are allowed to carry mobile phones inside the temple.

Bhubaneswar DCP Satybrat Bhoi confirmed the news about the FIR and assured that the police are examining these allegations.

The actress has dismissed the allegations saying there was no shooting of advertisement at the temple. “It was no agency and no advertising. It was all locals and members of the Mandir Trust and some media who were filming on their mobiles phones and also taking selfies,” she told ANI.

She further clarified that even the local authorities did not raise any objection or alert her or her team when photographs were clicked. “I understand temple authorities are distraught as everyone around me (organisers, security, pandits, locals) were using cellphones, clicking videos, taking selfies. I was not aware of phone ban, hence the issue,” added Raveena Tandon.

The Archaeological Survey of India has also launched an investigation into the matter.

Raveena, however, retweeted an ANI byte later, which clarified that she was not shooting any advertisement inside the temple premises.