FIR lodged against Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty; find out why

While Salman Khan is busy celebrating the release of his much awaited Tiger Zinda Hai, An FIR has been lodged against Bollywood superstar and actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra for using the word 'Bhangi' on a public platform as it hurt the sentiments of Valmiki community. The complaint was lodged on Saturday at the Andheri Police station by Navin Ramchandra Lade, the general secretary of Rojgar Aghari Republican Part of India and a member of Scheduled Cast (MAHAR).

The Rojgar Aghari Republic Party of India in its complaint to Andheri police station alleged the duo “intentionally insulted and intimidated with intent to humiliate and abused” by using derogatory comments denoting a scheduled caste community. Khan appearing on a TV show purportedly said: “My dance step is looking like ‘bhangi'.” The statement released by Lade's lawyer read: "Salman along with Katrina Kaif on a TV Show stated insulting word 'Bhangi' against the member of the scheduled cast."

"Actor Shilpa Shetty stated in her interview 'I look like bhangi'. It appears from her statement that she is encouraging and spreading ill-feeling among the entire society, he also intentionally insulted members of schedule cast... Both actors have committed offence U/s 3(1)(r)(u) of The SC/ST (POA) Amendment Act 2015, w.e.f 26/1/2016, 7 (1)(c) (d) Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1995."

Lade also mentioned, "I felt insulted and humiliated being a member of Scheduled Caste myself. I feel very pained and hurt due to the insulting statement made by Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty."​