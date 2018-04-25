Fire breaks on the sets of Kesari, puts film on hold

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra’s Kesari has encountered trouble. A massive fire broke out on the sets of the film on Tuesday while a shoot was underway in Wai district of Maharashtra. While crew members were present on the sets, nobody was hurt and lead actor Akshay Kumar had left for the day after his pack up. The film, jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films and Azure Entertainment, is inspired by the 1897 battle of Saragarhi, which was fought between 21 Sikhs and 10,000 soldiers of the Afghan army.

The fire was brought under control, a Satara Police control room official told PTI. The police added that the shooting for the film is taking place at Pimpode Budruk village in Wai teshsil, around 30 km from Satara. On further enquiry about the fire, he added, the shoot had a scene depicting a bomb explosion and apparently some embers fell on set material in the vicinity.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, the unit was shooting a war scene from the film which had a series of bomb blasts, one of which was a mistimed explosion and ruined the whole set. Though everyone was rescued on time and there were no casualties, the entire set was destroyed. The source further added that the shoot was on its way to make a wrap in the next ten days but the incident has put it on hold, with the makers looking for an alternate location.

The lead actor in the movie Akshay Kumar got lucky by leaving the sets on time after he packed up for the day, while the female lead of the film Parineeti Chopra is currently on a vacation in Australia.

Neither has Akshay Kumar or the makers of the film spoken of the incident yet. While there may be a slight disturbance in schedule, the film is expected to release in 2019.