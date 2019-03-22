First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia Bhatt gets hitched to another man

Varun Dhawan earlier gave us a glimpse of this track on his social media accounts and we've been waiting for his First Class act since then. First Class, the latest number from Kalank, is an amalgamation of many emotions. On one hand, a love story heads towards a tragic end (or, does it end at all?), while on the other, a new bond of a lifetime begins. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are in two different elements here and yet connected through their affliction.

First Class opens with Alia getting married to Aditya Roy Kapur, but sans even a tinge of happiness. As she gets ready to take the vows, tears roll down her eyes. Varun, however, is the one to assert, 'Sab First Class Hai' and dances his heart out. He is accompanied by the beautiful Kiara Advani who seems to be just as floored by Varun aka Zafar. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam, the song has been crooned by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan.

It comes to an end with a glimpse of the ethereal Madhuri Dixit who seems to be familiar to all of what's happening. Whether Varun and Alia's love story meets a dead end or will find a way, is something we have to wait and find out.

At the song launch event, it was revealed that the track features as many as 1000 background dancers! We also learned that the makers began the shooting of Kalank with this song.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is set to release on 19th April, 2019.