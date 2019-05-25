First look! Karan Johar to turn host for a dating show on Netflix titled What The Love?

Rushabh Dhruv May 25 2019, 7.08 pm May 25 2019, 7.08 pm

Dharma Productions’ head honcho, Karan Johar is one of the most successful filmmakers and producers in Bollywood. KJo has been a household name ever since he made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. Also, it was very recently when the multi-talented star became the first Indian filmmaker to get his wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds museum. Now, after having his own talk show and a radio show, Karan is all set to enter the digital space. Yes, you read that right!

Karan's last film Kalank tanked at the box office, but if you happen to be from the KJo club, fret not, as the director is back with something exciting for his fans and friends. On his 47th birthday (25th May 2019), everyone’s favourite, Karan announced that he is ready to give LOVE a new perspective and this time, it’s without conjecture. Netflix India teased fans with the first look of Karan from his upcoming one-of-a-kind dating reality show, What The Love? with Karan Johar.

Have a look at the tweet shared by the streaming giant below:

This is probably not how presents work but on the occasion of his birthday we've decided to gift ourselves a dating show hosted by @karanjohar. What The Love? With Karan Johar, coming to Netflix!@BBCStudiosIndia pic.twitter.com/edK73FeDrU — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 25, 2019

Karan, who already has a television talk show Koffee with Karan in his kitty replied to the tweet saying: "Where there's chemistry, there's always a way! Can't wait to join the Netflix India family and spread a whole lotta love! @BBCStudiosIndia #BBCStudiosIndia #BBCProduction." Have a look:

Where there's chemistry, there's always a way! Can't wait to join the Netflix India family and spread a whole lotta love! @BBCStudiosIndia #BBCStudiosIndia #BBCProduction https://t.co/5wjAyHdP5N — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 25, 2019

The reality show will be hosted by Karan himself. Known as the love guru and a supremo of conveying great love stories, KJo will be sharing his thoughts on love and relationships, but with an unexpected twist. Excited much? We are for sure!