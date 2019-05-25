  3. Bollywood
Karan Johar to turn host for a dating show on Netflix titled What The Love?

First look! Karan Johar to turn host for a dating show on Netflix titled What The Love?

Karan Johar will soon be seen on Netflix with a new show titled What The Love with Karan Johar.

