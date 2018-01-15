First look of Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy revealed

The first pictures from the sets of Gully Boy are out. This is how Alia Bhatt would look in the Zoya Akhtar directed film that also stars Ranveer Singh. Sporting a hijab, the Dear Zindagi actress was clicked while she was on a break on the sets of the film in Mumbai. Sources say that the crew is busy shooting at a location in Dharavi, one of the largest slums in the country.

Gully Boy tells the rags to riches story of a rapper, vaguely based on the lives of Kurla based rappers Divine and Naezy. Ranveer Singh has been showing off his talent with verse on the social media for the last few weeks. This is the first time that Alia Bhatt has been photographed around the subject.

Zoya Akhtar also roped in Kalki Koechlin for a prominent role. According to the reports, Kalki will play the role of a rapper in the film alongside Ranveer Singh.The movie is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.