First look! Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan ooze love for Imtiaz Ali's next

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Karti Aaryan became instant favourites with a very silly comment by the former on Koffee with Karan 6. Sara expressed a wish to date Kartik. Looks like it's finally happening! At least on screen. Sara and Kartik have been roped in for a love saga which will be directed by none other than the intense storyteller, Imtiaz Ali. The film has been making headlines from quite sometime now, as Sara and Kartik were shooting for the same in Delhi.

Many videos and photos of the two leaked online, the latest one being the two on a bike. In fact, a video went viral which saw them sharing a passionate kiss while romantically dancing with each other. The movie has made it to the news once again. This Imtiaz Ali's romance is said to be a sequel to the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal. The first look of the film, starring the leads - Sara and Kartik is out and it's pure love. In the shared photo, Kartik and Sara can be seen in an intimate moment. Sara is seen leaning and resting on Kartik's shoulder in peace. We wonder if there are any butterflies floating in Sara's tummy as she is this close to the man she desires. Along with the first look of the film, the release date is also out. The movie will hit the silver screen on February 14, 2020 (Valentine's Day) and will see Randeep Hooda in the same.

An inside source close to the development team had earlier confirmed that this film will be set in Indian locations, unlike Imtiaz's last two outings, which were majorly shot abroad. A source said, “Kartik, Sara and Randeep have been doing readings for a while now and the film is ready to go on floors. Unlike Imtiaz Ali’s previous two films- Jab Harry Met Sejal and Tamasha – which were set in foreign locales, this one largely unravels in Punjab and Delhi.” Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's Kartik Aaryan confirmed the same by saying, “Yes, I am doing Imtiaz Sir’s next film. He is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it’s finally happening.” YAY!

We are damn excited to see Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in a movie and this picture adds to our excitement for sure.