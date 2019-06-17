Rushabh Dhruv June 17 2019, 9.54 am June 17 2019, 9.54 am

After having a registered marriage on June 7, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen got hitched to his longtime girlfriend and TV actress Charu Asopa in quite a low-key ceremony in Goa. June 14 was the date when the wedding festivities kicked started with a grand engagement bash followed by a Sangeet ceremony and finally the D-day. The shaadi took place on June 16 as the couple got married as per Bengali and Rajasthani traditions in the presence of near and dear ones including Sushmita and her beau Rohman Shawl.

Taj Exotica, Goa was the chosen destination for Rajeev and Charu’s wedding festivities. Going by the viral photos, all we can see say is that it was quite a grand affair. In pictures, we can see Sushmita along with Rohman and her daughters, Alisah and Renee. Looking breathtaking as usual, Sushmita for the wedding chose a black Anarkali with a pink and white dupatta whereas Rohman looked dapper in formal attire. Talking about the bride, Charu went the typical route and opted for a red lehenga while Rajeev wore a sherwani.

Have a look at the photos from the wedding below:

This picture of the bride and groom is our favourite especially the one where the groom is applying sindoor in dulhaan's maang. Have a look:

The newlyweds met through a common friend and hit it off well from there. The two have been dating each other for five months. “We have always shared the bond of best friends,” said Rajeev when he was quizzed on the bond between the two during a photoshoot.