First pic! Imran Khan is giving movies another chance, this time as a director

We recently told you that Imran Khan is not done with Bollywood. He is giving movies yet another chance, although this time from behind the camera. Yep! The actor is ready to don the director's hat as he is directing a short movie titled Slingshot, which is being produced under Dharma 2.0, a new vertical of Karan Johar's production company, Dharma Productions, with the concentration on making ad films. So Imran took to his Instagram account and posted the picture of the clapboard of her first film as a director.

There are no more details on this as Imran in his caption wrote, "Stay tuned".

Imran, as we all know made his Bollywood debut in 2007 with Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na. The nation, especially the girls were in love with his chocolate boy looks. He entered the world of showbiz with a tag of Aamir Khan's nephew, so naturally, expectations were high from him as they were from Ranbir Kapoor, who also made his Bollywood debut in the same year. What Ranbir has done with his career is out there for all of us to see, Imran, on the other, unfortunately, faded into oblivion as, after his first film, he had a mixed run at the box office. While I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan fared well, films like Luck, Kidnap, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Break Ke Baad and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola didn't impress the masses.

Before Imran took a two-year sabbatical to take care of his pregnant wife, his two ventures Gori Tere Pyar Mei and Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara!” tanked. He was last seen in Katti Batti, and sadly that too didn't do well.

But now that he is all set for a second innings at the movies, it's surely something that many are looking forward to.