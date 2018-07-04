home/ entertainment/ bollywood
First poster of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya is out, but where’s Bhumi Pednekar?

First published: July 04, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Updated: July 04, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen together in Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya. The first poster of the movie has been dropped and our jaws are still on the floor after  looking at Sushant, his co-stars Manoj Bajpaye, Ranvir Shorey in the poster. All of them have gone through an amazing transformation for the movie. Sushant plays the leader of a gang of dacoits in the film. While we totally love it, there’s no Bhumi in the poster and we wonder why. Check out the poster here…

Bhumi being missing from the poster is surely a bit disappointing. The actress also plays a dacoit in the film. So having her on the poster would have surely grabbed more eyeballs. However, let’s hope that the makers soon release another poster featuring Bhumi. She has proved her mettle as an actress and with three back-to-back hits she has also proved that she is a bankable actor.

While we have seen a few actors playing the role of a dacoit, not many actresses have tried to explore the character, it will surely be interesting to see Bhumi as the female dacoit in Sonchiriya.

The movie, which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, is slated to release on February 8, 2019. How did you like the first poster of Sonchiriya? Let us know in comments below.

