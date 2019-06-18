Ranjini Maitra June 18 2019, 7.32 pm June 18 2019, 7.32 pm

There's a thing about goof-ups. They usually happen when they are not supposed to. How many times have you made a really embarrassing mistake? At times, you correct it. At times, you are only left red-faced. And if the parliament is the place where the goof up is happening, then you are probably red-faced long after you have corrected it. Something similar happened to Sunny Deol and he could not help laughing at himself for the silly mistake!

A first time MP from Punjab's Gurdaspur, Sunny was at at the parliament to take oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The BJP MP started reading out his oath and instead of saying "uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country", ended up saying "withhold the sovereignty and integrity of the country". That might have tickled the funny bones of many, but the video clearly showed Sunny laughing at himself as well!

Sunny's father, Dharmendra, is an old supporter of BJP and was a strong admirer of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His stepmother Hema Malini was re-elected as a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Sunny joined the party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

"The way my father was attached with Atal ji, today I have come to join Modi ji. Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it....I won't talk, I will show you through my work," the actor had said, as he addressed the reporters after formally joining BJP.

Many wouldn't know that Dharmendra had a brief stint with politics as well. The veteran actor served as a member of parliament from 2004 to 2009 from Rajasthan's Bikaner on behalf of the BJP. However, it is said that he was rarely present at the parliament to attend sessions. Ahead of the 2019 elections, he was seen campaigning for both his son and his wife.