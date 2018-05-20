Firstpost Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about online trolls, social issues

Popular comedian and favourite of the youth Bhuvan Bam and the very talented Rajkummar Rao open up on the second episode of Firstpost’s Social Media Star. Sharing words of appreciation for each other, Rao began with saying, “The popularity he (Bhuvan) has among his fans is insane. Even our trailers can’t match the number of views he gets in his videos (laughs). And Bhuvan on the other hand said, “I have followed him regularly right after Gangs Of Wasseypur”. “He is the biggest star in Bollywood now”, he added.

For sure the two give viewers a fun-watch when they are together on-screen. He also mentioned how the fear of repercussions makes him stay quiet about some social issues. “You feel trapped, you feel helpless. Like I want to write about the conditions of our roads. The place where I live, I have been seeing that place without any change for the last five years. It feels like driving your car on the moon. I have written ???about it, that what’s the difference between our road materials and those of Europe? Why do our roads get destroyed completely in just four months? Whereas the roads in Europe continues being in the same good condition for years", he said.

Bhuvan, on being asked about his reaction to the unnecessary or obscene images that he might be getting on social media, his honest opinion was, “This was the reason why I logged out of Snapchat. The unnecessary gifts. Frankly, it’s really considerate of them to trust you with the pictures but I end up freaking out in such cases. So I decided to log out”. While discussing about trollers, he also said that the best way to get rid of them is by muting them, rather than blocking.

If you are seeking entertainment and laughter for a good 15 minutes, don’t miss out on the whole episode of Firstpost’s Social Media Star second episode featuring Newton star Rajkummar Rao and comedian Bhuvan Bam.