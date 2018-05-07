Firstpost's Social Media Star: Sonam Kapoor, Rega Jha open up like never before

Fans are beyond excited for the next big wedding in Bollywood. News around actress Sonam Kapoor’s marriage to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja has been dominating the internet for days now. The actress, who’s all set to slip into her bridal attire, recently opened up like never before in an interview with Firstpost.

Firstpost’s new show titled Social Media Star curated by Janice Sequeira, had Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and Buzzfeed India editor Rega Jha feature in the first episode. With both social media A-listers on the show, it was set to be a cracker of a start for the series. Talking about the reason for being so open on social media about her relationship unlike others, the actress said, “I’ll not talk to the media about my private life, but social media is under my control. I’m not going to disrespect and be like this person has no existence in my life, but at the same time, I’m not going to disrespect him by speaking about him which may lead to people interpreting in a wrong or different way. I’ll never talk about it but not hide it either”.

The actress depended on video calls while being away from her long-distance boyfriend. “I can’t believe you did that”, was Anand Ahuja’s reaction on Sonam posting a picture of the video chatting, as told by Sonam.

Sonam has been trolled a lot of times for her outspoken attitude and her remarks on feminism. “I have been always been taught by my parents that just because I’m a girl, it doesn’t mean that I’m lesser than anybody else. And when I come across these people who have their opposite opinion, I feel I’m in another universe. I am like are they for real? ”, said the actress when asked about how she reacts to trolls. “I go up to my dad for advice on this and he just tells me to look good in whatever I have to do (laughs)”, she further added.

When Rega Jha was questioned about how she handles her haters, she said, “You just have to distinguish who you pay attention to and who you don’t”.

Talking about who they look up to for social media advice, Sonam said that for her it’s always Janice Sequeira (the anchor). “Buzzfeed team, Tanmay, and online activists who give gender advise” was Jha’s reply.

The little quirks, what irks them, what pleases them, and what they do to keep things sane - Sonam and Rega reveal it all. Watch the no-holds-barred conversation, on episode 1 of Social Media Star by Firstpost.

Anchored by Janice Sequeira, Social Media Star is unlike any other digital interview show, because it primarily aims to delve into the social media lives and habits of those who command a significant following online.