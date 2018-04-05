Fitness freak Deepika Padukone turns down huge cola deal

Anyone who follows the Bollywood industry will tell you that actresses are known to take good care of their body. They’re often seen at gyms and their work-out schedules are nothing short of gruelling. The gorgeous Deepika Padukone is no different. The actress has now taken her commitment to health to a new level. The Padmaavat star has opted to disassociate herself from cola giant Coca Cola. Deepika had endorsed the popular cola brand for four years. According to reports, the deal she turned down was over several crores. Coca-Cola was eager to renew the contract with Deepika because of her top position in Bollywood. Her popularity brings out a lot of value to the brand.

Deepika was a national level athlete before joining the film industry. She often shared views on fitness and its importance. She did not want to influence her fans towards something she does not choose anymore. A source told media outlets, “Deepika has reservations endorsing the sugary, aerated brand given her enhanced understanding of the growing importance of health and wellness in society. There is an increased awareness of wellness and health in our society and rightly so. Deepika has chosen to dissociate not just from the brand but from the category. She wouldn’t be endorsing colas.”

Well, it seems like the most sought-after actress in Bollywood does not like to accept everything that comes her way. Her values and beliefs are apparently more important than money or brand endorsements.

India’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli too had decided to stop endorsing a cola brand, citing similar reasons as Deepika. At a time when endorsements bring in the big bucks, it’s refreshing to see icons putting action behind their words.