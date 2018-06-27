Five times Aditi Rao Hydari gave us some major fashion flair for our day-to-day life, thanks to Instagram

Ranjini Maitra April 09 2019, 4.52 pm April 09 2019, 4.52 pm

The enchanting beauty Aditi Rao Hydari rules many hearts, thanks to her unmatched simplicity and poise. She is effortlessly stylish, and comfort is her key. One look at her will tell you how Aditi believes in dressing up the way it complements her personality and makes her feel at easy. She is always giving us glimpses of her life on her Instagram. Quite often, those pretty pictures turn into fashion inspiration too!

Take this slate colour palazzo and white tee for example. It is nothing extravagant, but will be perfect for a casual evening at your favourite cafe. Since this is an absolutely light getup, you need not worry about worrying additional accessories. Here, Aditi has picked a pair of simple earrings and kept those pretty curls open. Alternatively, you can pony your hair above. Feel free to ditch the earrings and pick a piece of wrist watch, should you wish to. Add a trendy tot bag for the extra stylish touch to your look.

This striped jumpsuit is perfect to be worn at work. It is trendy and sophisticated, without being unsuitably bright. Whether you want to head to a client's office or crucial boardroom meet, let your attire do some talking too! Opt for one with or without the belt, as per your comfort.

What a pretty fusion this one is! The bright high slit Kurti with colourful flora motifs is apt for an evening function. The denim will make it just about informal. In case you don't want to go completely western for a date, this is a great choice as well. Aditi makes a stylish twist as she teams up the attire with boots. You can go for juttis alternatively. Even essaying a pair of slightly heavy earrings won't harm.

Florals are mostly an winner; especially for summer or winter wardrobe. Who doesn't like to feel easy breezy? This floral print black dress is what you need for a date with your girlfriends or as you head for a long drive. Great for a night of crazy grooves as well! Let your makeup be nude and let the hair caress through your open, wavy hair!

Decking up for a wedding but the heat is intolerable? You've to pick something that's gorgeous yet feels light. This brocade silk saree with a sleeveless blouse looks effortlessly festive. It would be a good idea to keep your jewelry minimal and don one signature piece instead. You might want to do your hair into a bun and wrap a jasmine garland, for some added gorgeousness!