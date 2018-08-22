home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Flag-bearer of clarifications, Karan Johar, clears the air about the guest list on Koffee With Karan 6

First published: August 22, 2018 05:29 PM IST | Updated: August 22, 2018 05:43 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

We all know that Koffee With Karan is one of the most interesting chat shows on Indian television as celebs pour their heart out and make jaw-dropping revelations. The statements made by the celebs on this show always make it to the headlines. Remember how in season four Salman Khan had joked about his virginity and yes how can we forget Kangana’s statement on ‘nepotism’ for which Karan Johar is still suffering.

Well, a few days ago Karan Johar had announced the new season of his chat show Koffee With Karan, and everyone started speculating the guest list. There were reports of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor coming on the show. Then it was said that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be making their relationship official on Koffee With Karan. Later, we heard that Shah Rukh Khan will be accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will make a joint appearance on the show. Not to forget, reportedly the makers have also approached Sunny Leone to make an appearance on the show. All these rumours filled in gossip mills without any confirmation. But putting an end to this, KJo took to Twitter to clarify about his guests on the show.

Karan has clearly stated that the team is yet to decide on the pairings of the show, and even about the opening episode. Well, we now eagerly await the official announcement!

Well, this is the second time in past 48 hours that KJo has sent a clarification revolving around his ventures. Earlier, he rubbished all the reports involving his Dostana 2 and stated that no star has been finalised yet.

