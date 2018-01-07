‘Flag bearer of nepotism’ Karan Johar wants his kids away from film sets

The nepotism debate dominated 2017. Kangana Ranaut sparked a storm when she called one of Bollywood’s biggest producers, Karan Johar a “flag bearer of nepotism”. Significant comments arose of both sides of the argument and there’s still no end to it. Over years in the industry, Karan Johar has lived up to the label, casting star kids in his films on a consistent basis. But fans will be surprised to know that when it comes to his own kids, he wants to keep them away from film sets.

“I am not a big fan of taking my children to a place of work…They should enjoy. I don’t want them to grow up on a film set. I don’t want them to grow up with that you have to be a part of a film industry only… Let them make their own decisions in life. I will not force an atmosphere on them,” Karan said.

The 45-year-old filmmaker will soon be seen on a show called “India’s Next Superstars” along with director Rohit Shetty and says that his life has not changed much since becoming a parent. “The schedule of life has changed. The mornings start from two beautiful faces and ends with two beautiful faces. How am I balancing it (work and personal life) I have always done six things at one time. So for me I am doing seven things at one time now. It’s no different,” he said.

“Being a parent is a huge responsibility and I am so happy that I’m co-parenting with my mother. It’s a blessing that she’s at home with the babies every day. It’s a beautiful feeling,” he added.

The veteran director became a father through surrogacy to twins named Roohi and Yash. Karan’s twins were born last year in March 2017. His daughter Roohi’s name is derived from a rearrangement of Karan’s mother’s name Hiroo. He named his son after his late father Yash.​