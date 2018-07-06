Flashback Friday: When a young Alia Bhatt felt all shy in Ranbir Kapoor's presence

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have apparently found love in each other. Their affair is ruling the internet and we aren't surprised. With Brahmastra, they are set to unite as an on-screen couple for the first time. Some term this affair episode as a mere publicity gimmick for the film's sake, while some vouch for its gentility. But we can't deny that they are truly fond of each other. Meanwhile, here's something most of us didn't know.

Alia and Ranbir posed for a photoshoot together when the former was only 11! That was way before Ranbir proved himself as an actor with excellence, and was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In a recent interview, Alia revealed the same.

"I was just 11 years old. He(Ranbir) was assisting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I had to do a photoshoot with him. And I was SO shy because I was asked to place my head on his shoulder. And I just could not do it. It was a really shy moment for me. But I think Ranbir has been a very great supporter of my career. He had even called me after watching Highway. But I have to say that I have always been a Ranbir loyalist since Saawariya and it has never changed." she said.

A 'Ranbir loyalist' sounds really nice!

In an interview with a magazine, Ranbir also revealed that Bhansali had plans to make his version of Balika Badhu featuring these two and got a full photoshoot of them done.

"Actually, not many people know this but Alia and I had done a photo shoot together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali when I was 20 years old and she was about 12 or even younger; I dont know exactly how old she was. Sanjay sir wanted to make his version of Balika Badhu with us so hamne ek full photo shoot kiya tha (we had done a complete photo shoot), so I am connected to her since then," he said.

The film never took off. But if it was made it would have turned out to be a great one!