Flashback: When Hrithik Roshan had a fallout with his manager and Kangana Ranaut hired her!

When cupid strikes, you're usually carried away. You are engrossed in the present and don't know what shape it will take in future. Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's alleged affair remains a mysterious chapter but definitely did not come to a dignified end. There were allegations and counter allegations that eventually took a legal recourse.

Not exactly the way we'd like two of our favourite stars to make headlines! Amid all the chaos, another small but significant change also happened, bequeathing us much surprise.

For those who know, Hrithik's former manager Anjali Atha happened to be one of his closest associates. Anjali was a part of the artiste management company that handled Hrithik. During the nasty spat that caused much damage to the superstar's public image, Anjali took a major role in the crisis management.

However, all good equations don't last forever. Reportedly, Hrithik felt there wasn't sufficient clarity about the assignments he was receiving from the company. Also, he couldn't figure out how much money the company was charging its clients for his work.

This resulted in a split between him and Anjali. And Boom! In a few months, Anjali was hired by Kangana.

This certainly raised eyebrows. Everyone was curious to see how she can strike a balance between her past affiliate and her present commitment. But Anjali seemed clear on her stand and informed Kangana that she was not interested in discussing Hrithik in any context whatsoever.

"I am extremely happy that Kangana showed full faith in me and hired me. Mind you, it was not easy to sit at home for such a long time," she told SpotBoye, in an interview.

Hope her association with Kangana is resulting in fruitful outcomes!