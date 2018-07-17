Floyd Mayweather, George Clooney and more; top 20 from Forbes highest paid celebrities list

If you're a celebrity, you're probably rolling in money right now. Forbes has released its list of the 100 highest paid celebrities and the top 100 of them grossed a total of $6.3 billion before tax, over the last 12 months. It seems like the past year was pretty darn good for business.

Forbes' list of the World's Highest Paid Celebrities includes celebs from 17 countries including India, the US, UK, China, Australia, Germany, and others. Here's a look at the top 15 of them.

Floyd Mayweather

Net worth: $285 million

The American boxer's bout against Conor McGregor saw him earn $275 million. Also known as Money, Mayweather's Instagram account has pictures stacks of cash in his house.

George Clooney

Net worth: $239 million

Best known for his role in Batman & Robin and Ocean's Eleven, Clooney sold his liquor company Casamigos for $700 million. That made him the richest actor on the list.

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Kylie Jenner

Net worth: $166.5million

Kylie is the richest of the Jenners and the Kardashians. Kylie has a 100 percent ownership of her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics and has reportedly sold over $630 million worth of goods.

Judy Sheindlin

Net worth: $147 million

The US lawyer reportedly earned $47 million a year before tax for host her show, Judge Judy. She had won her third Emmy in 2017.

Dwayne Johnson

Net worth: $124 million

Dwayne The Rock Johnson usually gets a large payments upfront for his films and even grabs a cut from the profits. The former wrestler has a huge fan following on social media.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

U2

Net worth: $118 million

U2 probably is on everyone's playlist. On the 30th anniversary of their album of the same name, the band earned $316 million.

Coldplay

Net worth: $115.5 million

The British rock band led by Chris Martin won seven Grammy Awards from 32 nominations. Coldplay has sold over 100 million records globally, making them the world's best selling music artists.

Lionel Messi

Net worth: $111 million

The Barcelona forward is one of the most sought-after players on the planet and recently signed a deal with his club which will reportedly pay him over $80 million plus bonuses. Besides that, he also has a plethora of other deals and endorsements.

Ed Sheeran

Net worth: $110 million

The Shape of You star became a hit online with this track. The singer made a cameo in Game of Thrones and was recently appointed as the Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Net worth: $108 million

Ronaldo recently made his move from Barcelona to Juventus and has the most number of Ballon d'Ors under his belt, besides a host of other awards.

Bruno Mars

Net worth: $100 million

The singer-songwriter won a Grammy Award and sold over 130 million records worldwide. Besides holding three Guinness World Records, he was named one of Time's most influential people.

(Jens Noergaard Larsen)

Conor McGregor

Net worth: $99 million

Though the UFC star hasn't had a pro match since November 2016. However, his bout against Floyd Mayweather earned him $85 million. Besides that, he also has a number of deals and endorsements.

Neymar

Net worth: $90 million

Neymar's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain was worth $600 million, of which $350 million will go to Barcelona to release him from his contract. The rest will be Neymar's salary, besides his other deals with his sponsors.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Ellen DeGeneres

Net worth: $87.5 million

Ellen is an American comedian and she made history earlier this year when she received a $20 million deal from Netflix for a stand-up. She also has her own show known as the Ellen Degeneres Show.

James Patterson

Net worth: $86 million

Patterson published over 20 books in 2017. With his new novel, The President is Missing, reports claim that his earnings may rise.