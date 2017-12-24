home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Following ongoing protests, Sunny Leone ditches Bengaluru New Year event

Following ongoing protests, Sunny Leone ditches Bengaluru New Year event

First published: December 19, 2017 11:49 PM IST | Updated: December 19, 2017 11:49 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

Following the ongoing protests by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuve Sena, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has finally cancelled the New Year eve bash in Bengaluru. After the police department has “publicly said that they will not be able to ensure security”, the actress took to Twitter to announce her decision and said that “safety of people should always come first”.

Sunny Leone followed up the cancellation tweet with a message to both who protested as well as those who supported her. Her message to her fans was loud and clear, “Have your own voice and make your own choices. You are the youth and you are the NEW INDIA!”

Last week, several activists of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuve Sena staged protests in Bengaluru demanding that Sunny Leone not be allowed to participate in the New Year's bash in the city. The programme was supposed to feature Leone, Progressive Brothers, DJ Vilas Monnappa and Kannada rappers All OK. The situation moved towards an extreme direction after they threatened to commit mass suicide to prevent the bash. They said that Sunny Leone’s presence at the event would be an 'assault’ on Kannada culture. They would call off their demonstrations only if she chooses to come in a saree instead of any 'short dresses'. Unfortunately, in this moral lecturing, demonstrations were also held in other parts of the state, apart from Bengaluru.

After being denied permission, the event management company had filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court. Harish MS, the event organiser, however, continues to be optimistic about holding the programme and hopes to convince the Sunny Leone to participate.

SHOW MORE
tags: #bangalore #Bengaluru #kannada #Karnataka #Sunny Leone

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All