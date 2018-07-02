Football is Alia Bhatt's new favourite sport. Courtsey Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the hottest B-town couple of the season, and the two are not exactly keeping quiet about the same, even. And now, seems like more than his love, Ranbir has passed on something else to Alia; his football fever. The actress is binging on the sport and is closely following the FIFA World Cup with Ranbir and Ayan Mukeji.

A source reveals to Deccan Chronicle, “Ranbir’s best friend Ayan Mukerji and Alia have been keeping him company for the FIFA matches. Both Ayan and Alia have gotten interested in football because of the actor.”

Recently, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt too took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of an intense Alia who was deeply engrossed in watching the Argentina vs France match.

Well, we all know Mr. Kapoor and his obsession for the game. The star takes time out from his busy schedule and plays the sport and is even pretty good at it.

Looks like Alia too has soaked in the football fever and the credit goes to Ranbir.