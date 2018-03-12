For Abhishek Bachchan, its Almost Time to start Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has started filming his upcoming film Manmarziyan, directed by Anurag Kashyap. On Thursday, March 1 the actor took to Twitter to share a photograph of the script and hinted that its almost time for a new movie.

The film, directed by Kashyap and presented by Aanand L Rai, also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. In a recent interview to IANS, Taapsee had said that the film is a beautiful blend of styles by filmmakers Aanand L. Rai and Anurag Kashyap. This is the first time Abhishek is collaborating with Taapsee and Vicky. Manmarziyan was earlier expected to go on floors in February.

Earlier in January, Taapsee tweeted, "Another beautiful journey is about to begin..... I clearly look the MOST excited!

Before Abhishek Bachchan was officially announced to be part of the movie, Kashyap told news agency IANS, "There are a lot of rumours about it. Some 5,000 actors name have cropped up. We will make official announcement after January 13."

Earlier in an interview, Aanand L Rai had told IANS, "We are excited about the film. It's a complex yet beautiful love story with relatable human emotions. I am happy that we have the perfect cast for this film."

Abhishek Bachchan has been busy managing his football and kabaddi teams in the last couple of years and has been careful about the movies he chose lately. He was initially supposed to star in Paltan but the Guru backed out of the project.