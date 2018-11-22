For Anisha Padukone, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are a match made in heaven

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on November 14 and 15 in Lake Como, Italy. The two shared the official pictures from their wedding on Nov 15. After the wedding, the couple flew down to Mumbai for Deepika’s griha pravesh ceremony. A grand wedding reception was planned in Bengaluru on November 21, 2018 which was attended by friends and family. The wedding pictures of DeepVeer are dreamy and for Deepika’s sister, Anisha Padukone, the two are the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Anisha on her Insta story posted a picture of a rickshaw which had ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ written on it. She has tagged Deepika and Ranveer on the picture. Well, we quite agree with Anisha as Deepika and Ranveer are surely the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. By the way, after the wedding, Anisha changed her Instagram bio to #DeepVeerwale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Nov 21, 2018 at 6:04am PST

Meanwhile, we are now waiting for the pictures from the Mumbai receptions. After a reception in Bengaluru, there are two wedding receptions that will take place in Mumbai, one on November 28, 2018 and another one on December 1, 2018. We are surely expecting some B-Town biggies to attend the Mumbai reception.