For Here Or To Go? Ali Fazal looks bemused in the film's new poster

A brand new poster of the upcoming film For Here Or To Go is now out. It features Ali Fazal, who has mastered a perfectly confused expression. Nevertheless, he looks dashing too! The film releases on 6th of July in India. It has been directed by Rucha Humnabadkar. It also features actors like Omi Vaidya, Melanie Chandra, Rajit Kapoor and Amitosh Nagpal in pivotal roles.

Set on the backdrop of the 2008 recession, the film revolves around an Indian entrepreneur struggling to cope with the American immigration system. “I feel those who live as immigrants in countries across the world, will connect with the film. It’s a fun film with a nice message. I wanted to put together a screening and we will have that in March,” Ali had said in an earlier interview.

The special screening will be held in the US. In the present political context of United States, many believe the film is going to be a relevant watch.

Ali's last Bollywood release Fukrey 2 was a success. His global project Victoria and Abdul too earned positive response from critics