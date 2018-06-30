For Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, it's all about being comfortable on a lazy Saturday

Newbies Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are painting the town red with their superb chemistry. The two are all set to make their Bollywood debut with Dhadak and everyone is already going awe over their fabulously bonding. The trailer and the songs are already a hit among the masses and we can't keep calm for the film. But before that, here we have some pictures of the couple as they got spotted in the city.

Janhvi and Ishaan were spotted outside Matrix office and we wonder what were they doing there. But until we figure out, the one thing we noticed is how comfortably they were dressed on a lazy Saturday.

Janhvi was seen sporting a casual wear, tracks and a tank top. It looked as if she had come directly from the gym.

Ishaan too kept it simple in shorts and a jersey.

Well, definitely they are keeping up with the lazy Saturday mood.

Talking about Dhadak, the film is produced by Karan Johar and is being directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film is slated to release on July 20. The trailer has received a positive response from the audience and so has the songs. Now we wait to see the bigger picture when the film hits the screens.