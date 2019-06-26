Abhishek Singh June 26 2019, 7.42 pm June 26 2019, 7.42 pm

Eid 2019 belonged to Bollywood’s Dabangg star Salman Khan as the Ali Abbas Zafar directed Bharat became one of the biggest films of this year so far. The film, which was released on a wide scale became the biggest opening film of Salman’s career. With back to back hit films under his kitty, Salman has a packed schedule in the coming days. We all are well aware that family comes first for him and the actor follows the same theory when it comes to profession.

While Salman promoted Bharat, he was also shooting for director Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3. Soon, we will see Salman unite with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali nearly after two decades for Inshallah which also stars Alia Bhatt. There are many speculations about his future projects. We, at in.com, have learned that it's family first for Salman Khan as the actor has finally given his nod to his brother Sohail Khan's next project Sher Khan, which has been in pipeline for many years.

According to sources, post-Inshallah, Salman had multiple films offers to chose from, one of them was his dear friend Sooraj Barjatiya's film. But Salman decided to go ahead with Sohail's film. Salman got his career's first break with Sooraj (Maine Pyaar Kiya) and last collaborated with Sooraj for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo back in 2015 and it was a hit. Sources close to the actor have revealed that though Salman is very close to Sooraj and would never say no to him, this time he had to. For many years, Sohail has been planning this project with Salman but has now finally managed to get his dates this time.

Looks like we will be seeing the brothers reunite once again on professional front post-Tubelight. We just hope the result is different this time.