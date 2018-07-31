home/ entertainment/ bollywood

For Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, it is a hug day, every day!

First published: July 30, 2018 07:13 PM IST | Updated: July 30, 2018 08:01 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Shahid Kapoor and wifey Mira Kapoor are in the best phase of their lives. The actor is at the top of his game, professionally and even on the personal front, Shahid is relishing his life awaiting the birth of his second child. We all know that Shahid and Mira indulge in a lot of social media PDA. The actor keeps on sharing pictures with his wife and even Mira is not behind when it comes to sharing special moments of the two on social media. The recent picture is the one such.

Find someone you can hug, kiss and kick. And then don’t ever let them go

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Aww… The picture has romance written all over it, and we loved Mira’s caption too. Though it is a not Hug Day today, the picture will surely make you go and hug your loved one. By the way, the caption also makes us wonder if Mira kicks Shahid in real. *wink*

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

It was in April this year that Shahid announced Mira' pregnancy. He had posted a cute picture of his daughter Misha to announce the good news.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor’s movies, the actor will next be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu which is slated to hit the screens on September 14, 2018. He will also be seen in Arjun Reddy remake.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Arjun Reddy #batti gul meter chalu #Bollywood #Entertainment #Instagram #mira rajput #Misha #remake #Shahid Kapoor

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All