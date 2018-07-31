For Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, it is a hug day, every day!

Shahid Kapoor and wifey Mira Kapoor are in the best phase of their lives. The actor is at the top of his game, professionally and even on the personal front, Shahid is relishing his life awaiting the birth of his second child. We all know that Shahid and Mira indulge in a lot of social media PDA. The actor keeps on sharing pictures with his wife and even Mira is not behind when it comes to sharing special moments of the two on social media. The recent picture is the one such.

Aww… The picture has romance written all over it, and we loved Mira’s caption too. Though it is a not Hug Day today, the picture will surely make you go and hug your loved one. By the way, the caption also makes us wonder if Mira kicks Shahid in real. *wink*

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 20, 2018 at 8:25am PDT

It was in April this year that Shahid announced Mira' pregnancy. He had posted a cute picture of his daughter Misha to announce the good news.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor’s movies, the actor will next be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu which is slated to hit the screens on September 14, 2018. He will also be seen in Arjun Reddy remake.