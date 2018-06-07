For the romantic souls, here's a playlist you should bookmark this monsoon

June is here and so is monsoon. Clouds have started pouring and romance has started flowing. Rains ignite the fire of romance in us and the gloomy weather gets us all mushy. So now imagine humming a tune that fits the mood perfectly.

Bollywood, an industry that floods every movie with emotions, has curated many such songs that fit the bill perfectly here. From Tip Tip Barsa Pani to Mausami Ki Baarish; romance, rains, and Bollywood has been the best combination we have ever seen.

On this note, here's a list of 8 romantic songs that should be on your playlist without any doubt.

1. Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua from Shree 420

This one is for all the die-hard lovers who believe in black-and-white type of romance.

2. Tip Tip Barsa Pani from Mohra

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar were on fire in this one and we promise, Tip Tip Barsa Pani will get you all the warmth in this monsoon. (*wink*)

3. Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein from Ajanabee

Romance shall reach to a new level with this one, we assure!

4. Rim Jhim Gire Sawan from Manzil

Yet another R D Burman classic to make you go all mushy this monsoon.

5. Zara Zara Bahekta Hai from RHTDM

This one is for young souls who are all about passion and love.

6. Mausam Ki Baarish from Half Girlfriend

This one is new on the block. Must bookmark!

7. Saawan Mein Lag Gayee Aag by Mika Singh

This classic by Mika Singh is for all those who love to be charged up in monsoon.

8. Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse from Jackpot

Last but not the least, we have Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse from Jackpot. The film might be a flop but this romantic track is super hot.

So what are you waiting for? Tune into this playlist, cuddle your loved one and enjoy the monsoon.